By Henry Uche

In a time like this when all hopes seems to be lost, some persons in the entertainment industry (but in different specialized niches) are not sleeping or resting on their oars but are striving to make Nigerians feel better by their abilities to make Nigerians feel at ease. Among those in the comedy section, music artistes, Nollywood, etc is an upcoming Nigerian pop singer Emmanuel Osas, popularly know as ‘Roman Dc’.

Osas will be releasing a new single titled ‘Bella’. The track, which was produce by Soundz, mixed and mastered by Vtek will be available on all major digital platforms.

A Soul pop tempo-production helmed by Roman dc and Soundz, who also worked on last year’s ‘Lockup’ single, ‘Bella’ arrives as Roman Dc’s first solo release of 2022

The goal of this track is to unify the audience and demonstrate social simplicity. Bella would be very influential to the youths in particular hence it talks about giving hope to Nigerians. As it would be like a succour to every listener. From his hook, …You got to do a lot better, if you want me Bella, under your umbrella” one can heave a sigh of relief after relishing it.

In the end, fans and listeners around the world will be freed from tension, anxiety, stress and other emotional, physical and psychological unrest by the melody. With a soothing tempo, vibe and salubrious rhythms it communicates, the song could make anyone happy again as it seeks to restore the sanity of people at this critical period of Socio-economic and political storms rocking Nigeria’s ship.

“We understand and feel the pains of Nigerians, but without mincing words, they should expect contents from me among others soon not to aggravate but to ameliorate their plights, because it will serve as a Pabulum,” he assured.

He urged Nigerians within and beyond the shored of Nigeria in the entertainment industry to exert their energy and deploy their resources to promote peace, love, patriotism and harmony while they do what they love doing best. “We need to use everything we have to make each other happy. People need to be relieved of burdens. Many hearts are heavy for obvious reasons, thus, we are working round the clock to see how our inspiration can lessen the agony, Penury and anguish of people, till God help us choose quality leaders. My song is one of those therapies for broken hearts we could need,” he added.