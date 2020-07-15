Renown Nollywood entertainer, Mabel Oboh, at the weekend, emerged the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) for the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for September 19 in the state.

Addressing Journalists in Benin shortly after she emerged, Oboh said women in the state have been marginalized over the years and that her emergence is to drive their cause and give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

She noted that women have always been relegated to the background and only used to win elections in the state without they feeling the impact of government.

‎“Some women are emerging but we don’t have enough women in the system and we need a lot of them and we need to re-educate them.

“We need to bring back the old values where mothers will look after their children properly, teach them the good moral values in the society because our moral values are going down. Those are the things I want to do.

“I want to reeducate women, I want to let them know that they have rights. I am not talking about women liberation, I am not talking about what a man can do, a woman can do better. I don’t believe in all that but I believe that a woman has a place in the society.”