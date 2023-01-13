By Rita Okoye and Emmanuella Nkemchor

The movie world is mourning the passage of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), who died on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Anyiam-Osigwe was a pioneer in the African film industry. Those who have seen her masterful works or were recipients of her plaques have praised her talent and grace.

After the news of her passing broke, friends and colleagues of the film amazon have not stopped sharing loving memories of her. Here are excerpts:

It’s hard to say goodbye

-Rita Dominic, actress

We have lost an enigma, an icon, a trailblazer. We have lost a sister. We have lost the founder and director of Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA). It is so difficult to say goodbye. It is so difficult to write RIP underneath your picture. This isn’t a good start to the New Year, but who am I a mere mortal to question the almighty? Your contributions to the growth of Nollywood and African cinema will never be forgotten. You empowered so many creatives in Africa through your platform, including me. Thank you for all sis. Thank you. Adieu, till we meet to part no more.

Her legacy lives on

-Ramsey Nouah, actor

I wish that maybe it’s all a nightmare I will wake up from. You had plans. There were so many heights to reach, so many grounds to break and so many destinies waiting to take flight on the wings of your platform. Life really is fleeting! The news of your passing is another huge shock. You were a force, an icon and a visionary leader in Nollywood. You have written your name in the sands of time and your legacy continues to live on. Rest in peace dear sister, and May God grant your loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss. You will forever be remembered.

Death, you’re bloody rude!

– Joke Silva, actress

You tried. May the Lord strengthen your family to bear this irreplaceable loss. Greet Amaka Igwe. Death, you are bloody rude! Continue to rest in peace, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

I’ll miss her professional advice

-AY Makun, comedian/actor

Only a woman of substance and integrity brings out everyone that I am seeing talking about you today. I can’t explain how much I’d really miss all your professional advice. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was an inspiration to the industry.

She was full of faith, courage, and strength. Always willing to help. Everything she asked me to do about Almajiri started falling in place from last year. We wish you farewell in your journey to eternity. You will never be forgotten, rest in peace, Peace.

Dead but what she created can’t die

-Mary Njoku, ROK TV boss

Life is short, very short. We think we have time. We don’t. Nothing in life is promised except death. We’ll all die. So, the goal is to create something that wouldn’t die. And you did. You will be celebrated. Rest in Peace.

Peace fought a good fight

-Dakore Egbuson-Akande, actress

My dearest ‘ND Sis’ as we used to call each other, you fought a good fight, empowered many, and built a lasting legacy through the AMAA Awards (of which I’m a proud recipient), and other training programmes. You made your mark and I’m truly grateful to have known you. I can’t believe I’m saying ‘Rest In Peace’ but God truly knows best. I hope sudden deaths like this remind us of the brevity of life and the need to show love to those around us; for the day is definitely not promised but a gift from God.

She played vital role in our career

-P-Square, musicians

Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career. For which we remain grateful. The history of P-Square cannot be written without a mention of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African film industry, AMP and the various charities she was a part of. You do not bear this great loss alone; we are with you. God bless and keep you, Madam Peace. Rest well.