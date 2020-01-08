Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Tony Okowa, has said that the entertainment industry has been thriving in the state with thousands of movies being filmed and musical concerts being held, entertaining residents and tourists alike.

Okowa stated this recently when the management of Basement Africa paid him a courtesy call in appreciation of the success of the Davido Live Concert, and to prepare for the next edition in which with WizKid is expected to perform.

According to him, the success of the event which featured top Nigerian artistes and movie stars, inspired other entertainment events in the state and assured Deltans that the state government would continue to support the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, the management of Base Africa led by Engr. Okiemute Onovughakpo said the visit became necessary because of the role played by Okowa in uplifting sports and recreational activities to shore up the state’s revenue.

Onovughakpo added that his company would continue to organise world-class events, noting that the last concert, which took place in November at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, was just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come.