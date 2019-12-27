Tony Ogaga

The 2010s witnessed massive growth both in movie and music and a new front was opened for Nigeria when Genevieve Nnaji’s film, Lionheart, got an Oscar nod and in just a couple of days, we will be in a new decade. Today, TS Weekend brings you the movers and shakers that shaped the 2010s.

Tiwa Savage

Call her the comeback Queen and you wouldn’t be wrong! The first time we heard about Tiwa Savage was when she was trying to find her feet in the industry. Thanks to her single, Kele Kele Love. She hooked up with Mo Hits and featured in a series of hits and released her debut album, Once Upon a Time in 2013. But as she found her rhythm, trouble came calling after her hubby’s botched suicide attempt.

Despite the challenges, the brand ambasador made a big comeback. Today she has a songwriting deal with Universal Music Publishing and this year she released 44-99, the first single from her upcoming album on Motown Records. Meanwhile, her romance with Wizkid has made her an item and as the 2020s roll in, all eyes will be on her and the path her international career takes and of course, what becomes of her frolicking with Wizkid.

AY

AY (Ayo Makun) is a comedian, entrepreneur and moviemaker and indeed one of the most influential individuals of the 2010s. Early in the decade, he set the pace when he released 30 Days in Atlanta which grossed millions of naira at the Box Office. This was followed by A Trip to Jamaica and 10 Days in Sun City which were successes. Today, he holds the record of the only Nigerian to have shot five movies back-to-back grossing millions naira at the Box office.And as the 2020s beckon, all eyes will be on him.

Olamide

Talk about fuji/hip hop and the name Olamide (Olamide Adedeji) pops up. Walking in the footsteps of Lord of Ajasa and late Dagrin, the multiple-award-winning YBNL Nation boss through his punchy lines and groovy beats and of course, exciting dance steps (shaku shaku) has revolutionalised fuji music blending it seamlessly with hip hop and producing a new kind of danceable sound driven by the Yoruba language. With the release of nine albums in a decade, Olamide will go down as one of the most remarkable acts of the 2010s.

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji directorial debut, Lionheart was a major disruption of the 2010s as Lionheart got an Oscar nod opening up a new front in Nollywood. Though her film was eventually disqualified, the reclusive single mother of one hugged the headlines as the debate over her movie intensified amid the frenzy of the prospects of Nigeria winning an Oscar and Lionheart’s eventual disqualification.

Tuface Idibia

He is one of the most decorated Nigerian singers. Ever since he hit the industry as a member of the now defunct Plantashun Boiz, he has never looked back! However, the late 2000s left his career in a tailspin but in 2010 he rebounded. A decisive moment was when he suddenly withdrew from a national protest against the Buhari administration earning him the sobriquet, coward. However he has since rebounded and shot a movie, The Power of One, chronicling the event. In recent times he has released a couple of tracks including Amaka. In recognition of his contributions, Tuface was inducted as a Fellow into the Music School of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as he marked his 20 years on stage with a string of concerts themed: 20 Years The King.

Wizkid

In 2011, Wizkid (Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun) hit the national counciousness with his debut single, Holla @ Your Boi and after a decfade, he has proved that he is the guy to beat dropping hits back-to-back and snapping up awards. In 2016 he took Nigerian music to new heights with his collabo with American rapper, Drake, entitled One Dance. Today he has done a collabo with Beyonce among a host of others. One thing that has kept him in the limelight also is his feud with his baby mamas amid rumours he is dating Tiwa Savage. The climax was when he set a new YouTube record of over 1 million views in just 24 when he released Stew, featuring steamy scenes with Tiwa Savage.

Davido

With a string of hit singles and albums, OBO singer, Davido (David Adeleke) has carved a niche for himself as one of the artistes who will shape what we will be listening to far into the 2020s. Business savvy Davido is also empowering youths as his label boasts successful acts like Mayorkun. A lady’s man, today, he is the most followed Nigerian music act on Instagram. On the romantic side he has set new standards with his wife, Chioma and mother of his son and there are speculations that he has political ambitions.

Funke Akindele

The Jenifa Diaries creator could be described as one of the most successful actresses and now movie director. Ever since she broke into the limelight, she has never looked back and today, she has become a household name. So successful was her Jenifa Diaries it was converted into a TV series. She also morphed into a movie director making her directorial debut in Your Excellency, a 2019 movie. On the domestic front, she experienced a bitter divorce from her first husband before finally finding love again in the arms of JJC Skillz of the 419 Squad.

Mo Abudu

Talk about a woman of substance and Mo Abudu comes to mind. From being a talk show host, today she has transformed into one of the most successful entertainment entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Her movies, Wedding Party and Wedding Party 2 grossed over half a billion naira at the Box Office. Now, all eyes are on her latest project, Your Excellency which premiered recently. Meanwhile, she unveiled earlier in the year, her multi-billion-dollar state-of-the-arts edifice on Victoria Island christened Mo Abudu’s Place. Indeed, Mo Abudu is one of the entrepreneurs to watch out for as the 2020s beckon.

Burna Boy

Ever since he hit the industry in 2012 with his debut single, Like To Party, Burna Boy’s career has only gone up the ladder. In 2017, he signed up with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and was also announced as Apple Music’s Up Next Artiste. His fourth studio album, African Giant was released in July 2019. And the icing on the cake for the Afro-fusion star was his Grammy nomination. Indeed, he is starting the 2020s on a good note.

Yemi Alade

No gain sating it, multiple award winning Yemi Alade remains one of the most visible Nigerian female acts. Following the success of Johnny, she has released a series of hit singles and four albums. The Johnny crooner has however been a bit quiet despite dropping a fourth album, Woman of Steele but fans are hoping that as the 2020s unfold, she would return to the centre stage.

Regina Daniels

In the case of this starlet, talent has nothing to do with her fame. She made the list due to her controversial marriage to billionaire, Ned Nwoko. As soon as news of their affair broke, the media went into a frenzy lapping up whatever was said about her and her grand dad lover. Ned Nwoko was accused of cradle snatching while Regina Daniels was accused of being a gold digger. However, the pair stuck together and finally tied the knot.

Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde

Omosexy is one of the most successful actresses in Nollywood. In 2013, she made headlines when she emerged a Time 100 Girl. A couple of years later she returned to Nollywood with the release of a couple of movies she produced featuring controversial steamy scenes with Wole Ojo.

Naira Marley

He has a penchant for courting controversy. Until his arrest by EFCC and subsequent court case, little was known about Naira Marley. However, as soon as the EFCC came calling, his fame grew and today, he is a household name. While Nigerians were crying wolf over his track glamourisng fraud, he released another track entitled Soapy, which glamourizes masturbation and ever since he has been smiling to the bank.

Omoni Oboli

If the late 2000s was when Omoni Oboli first made her mark in the industry with Anchor Baby, then it was in the 2010s that she emerged as a force to reckon with as a serial moviemaker. Thanks to movies like Being Miss Elliot and Okafor’s Law among others. Today, the movie entrepreneur has seamlessly combined the world of movie production acting and motherhood and her films have also grossed millions of naira at the Box Office.

Teni The Entertainer

Though she had been in the industry since 2016, she finally found her rhythm with the release of her runaway hit single, Case, late 2018 and ever since she has never looked back. Blessed with a sonorous voice she has also thrilled us with songs like Pray, Uyo Meyo and Sugar Mummy among others.