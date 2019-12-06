Popular TV programme, Entertainment Plus, produced by Pastor Olakunle Yusuf is breaking new grounds as it expands its expands its programming.

According to the producer of the programme, the expansion became necessary so as to allow other states in Nigeria enjoy the complete entertainment show targeting both youth and the young at heart.

Speaking, Olakunle Yusuf, a seasoned and thorough-bred professional said: “Entertainment Plus by God’s grace will cover the 36 states of the federation. We are working towards actualizing this objective. At the moment, Entertainment Plus, enjoys cult-like following in the northern and eastern regions. Reaching larger audience has always been the target of the producer of the programme.

“After covering the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, we would apply for television license to commence in Ibadan, Oyo State. This is our long-term plan.”

Reiterating how the journey started about two decades ago, Yusuf revealed that Entertainment Plus started as a segment on a programme in Ibadan. Yusuf doubled as the producer of the programme and General Manager before Entertainment Plus assumed a life of its own. So far, the programme had featured notable stars in Nollywood and the music industry in Nigeria. We are not resting on our oars.”

By virtue of the expansion, the programme is now running on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Akure every Saturday, between 6pm and 6:30pm, Freedom Television, Ilesa, Osun State and Ogun State Television (OGTV).

Entertainment Plus has four segments including Music Of The Week, Video Puzzle, Gists and its interview segment, showcasing the best in entertainment.