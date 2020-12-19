Nigeria’s entertainment sensation and Blogger, Bajulaiye Oyetunji, has said, he will launch his foundation in January, 2021, which is to cater for orphans and the less privileged in the society.

The Entertainer said, he was motivated to set up the foundation, due to the rising cases of abandonment of children on the streets by supposed parents, who may have given birth to the kids through unwanted pregnancies or their birth being denied by the men responsible for it.

Speaking with our Correspondent, Oyetunji stated that, his childhood in Ilupeju area of Lagos, had also influenced his character, to consider helping the less privileged, in transforming their lives, as he needed to give back to the society.

Oyetunji said, the foundation is expected to cater for hundreds of abandoned children, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Social Welfare, to take even destitute off the streets.

He commended the Ministry of Social Welfare, for a job well done, and promised a robust partnership with the state government in supporting orphans through his foundation.