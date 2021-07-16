The Ogun Government on Friday announced the postponement of the 2021/2022 entrance examination into the 42 flagship public secondary schools in the state to Aug. 14.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination was earlier slated for Saturday (July 17).

According to the statement, the commissioner attributed the postponement to the demand by prospective students.

“We realised that the time given for the collection and submission of the form is very short and there are demands for an extension of the date, hence the postponement.”

The commissioner implored the candidates that had registered to use the opportunity of the postponement to prepare well for the examination.

He urged parents and guardians of the applicants to contact Zonal Education Offices across the state or call 07039286801 and 08039406891, or visit the website: ogmoest.ogunstate.gov.ng for further enquiries and clarifications. (NAN)