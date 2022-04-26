Molly KILETE

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), Tuesday said that the entrance examinations for admission into JSS1 of Air Force Comprehensive Schools and Air Force Secondary Schools scheduled to hold on May, 7, would now take place on May 17.

The Director public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made this known said the change of date was informed due to rescheduled National Common Entrance Examination by NECO.

Gabkwet In the statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “This is to inform the general public that sequel to the rescheduled National Common Entrance Examination by NECO, the entrance examination for admission into JSS1 of Air Force Comprehensive Schools and Air Force Secondary Schools nationwide as well as Air Force Girls Comprehensive School Abuja which was earlier slated for 7 May 2022, is now to hold on 21 May 22. All other details remain unchanged”.

