‎Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked traditional rulers to entrench religious and ethnic tolerance in their domains to foster peace and unity in the country.

‎He gave the charge yesterday at Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, during the conferment of a chieftaincy title, Oduma (Lion) of Auchi, on the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, by the Otaru of Auchi, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

The vice president said Auchi where he did his compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) symbolises what Nigeria should be that accommodate all irrespective of ethnic or religious background like in the case of Agba who is from Uzanu in Etsako East but found a home in Auchi where he lived from when he was two years old.

“The Auchi kingdom has its rich and special history and a celebrated innovation and enterprise of its sons and daughters have brought development and prominence to this kingdom and Edo State. It is remarkable and worthy of praise that in the great Auchi Kingdom, adherence of both major religions in Nigeria, Islam and Christianity, have lived and continue to live harmoniously together for centuries sharing a common bond as embers of this community and even of the same biological families.

“Auchi is therefore in a real sense, not just the microcosm of Nigeria, but also an exemplification of our finest values of mutuality and community.

“Our country needs men and women who see and understand that our ethnic diversities is not a point of difference, of men and women who understand that all people regardless of ethnicity and faith deserves to be treated equally, fairly and justly and this is where the significance of the traditional institution comes to be because they are regarded and rightly so as the custodians of these values and embodied the highest and noblest ideals of the people”, the Vice President added.

Speaking on the personality of the honourable minister, Osinbajo said the conferment of the title on Agba was a well deserved one and attestation of his numerous contributions to the kingdom, adding that the honour should spur him to do more for his people and the country at large.

“To my dear friend and brother this conferment is no doubt an endorsement of your consistent service to the Auchi people and the nation at large with remarkable diligence and an approach to governance, and you have made a difference as an economic planner and mover of the nation’s progress.

“With the appointment, you have been appointed a steward of your community’s destiny and serve meritoriously and bring further development to the people and the nation at large”, he advised.

The Edo State governor, Goodwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, maintained that the era of godfatherism has passed, assuring the Vice President of the state support just as he added that the VP has also supported the state in several ways.

Also speaking, the immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, commended the Otaru of Auchi for honouring Agba.

“As you say, everybody writes his own testimonials by his actions and whatever has been said today, is a resolve of what you have consciously tried to do using your privilege, not just as a minister, not just a Commissioner but even as an officer in the oil industry.

“Your highness, I want to thank you let me say even I wasn’t sent on behalf of other chiefs including those who senior me and those I senior.

“I thank you for adding this new Oduma and when I am afraid, I will send for him, he will protect so that nobody will oppress me.

Among dignitaries at the colourful event were the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, her Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Power Engr Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation, several other political appointees and government officials.

Others included former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu who represented the state governor and traditional rulers led by the representative of the Oba of Benin.

In his remark, Agba said the conferment was an appreciation and encouragement for him to continue to offer more services to humanity.

He commended the Edo State government for continuing 10 erosion check programmes across the state which he said were started when he was the Commissioner for Environment under the administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He, however, appealed to the Edo State government not to abandon the Benin Water Storm project which was also started by the Oshiomhole administration.