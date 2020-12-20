A young entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika has dragged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to court demanding a 10million naira in compensation for wrongfully arresting him and detaining him.

William Ifejika, commonly called Bitcoin Lord was allegedly arrested by the EFCC but was later released.

Narrating the incident to sunnewsonline.com, Mr Ifejika said the arrest was unwarranted and with out base and has forced him to come down heavily on the Enugu state division of the EFCC.

Narrating the incident to sunnewsonline.com, Ifejika said: “As at 4am on August 31st some EFCC officials broke into my house. I was so scared, thinking they were criminals, as they broke in and I asked for search warrant but they didn’t provide any.

“One of the officers slapped me when I kept asking and they later took my cars and laptops. Myself and brothers were detained that day and next day we went to the forensics which nothing incriminating was found in my phones and laptops.

“After which I was detained for 10 days before I was later released. Out of my three cars they gave me one and held back two cars and till now they have refused to let me have them.’

He further noted that he was drag the EFCC to court because his Fundamental Human Rights was violated and that the EFCC defamed his character.

Efforts to reach his team of lawyers led by L.O Ugwunna ESQ, KC Umeokafor ESQ and VIC Okeke ESQ proved abortive as they declined commenting on the matter claiming they cannot comment on the matter because its already in court but they believe Justice will be served.