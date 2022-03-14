From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In an effort to shore up the dwindling fortunes of education in Onitsha Ado, Anambra State, an entrepreneur, Comrade Chukwuebuka Mbanefo, recently organised academic competitions for students in the area.

Titled “Onitshaness Social Group Quiz Competition and Debate”, the competition at Knights of St. Mulumba Hall, Enweonwu Street, Inland Town, Onitsha, featured oral quiz, debates writing and spelling competitions.

An indigene of the area, Mbanefo described Onitsha Ado as a famous big city blessed by God, especially in the area of education. He disclosed that the competition would be held annually among the indigenous pupils and students of Onitsha, adding that scholarship would be awarded to the outstanding ones.

Dedicated to the “Academic Heroes of Onitsha Ado,” he stated that the motive for the competition was to encourage and empower the indigenous youths of Onitsha.

“Although I do not have much to offer to the youths of Onitsha, but the little I have is to organise this academic competition in order to revive the dwindling academic zeal, which Onitsha indigenes were known for in the past. Many people in Onitsha today have enough resources to establish employment opportunities for the youths but they prefer taking Ozo title, which we all know are very exorbitant, while youths of Onitsha are roaming aimlessly and uneducated,” he said.

Mbanefo said investing in human capital development was the highest investment anybody could make, reiterating that the situation of Onitsha Ado youths was irritating and it prompted him to embark on the academic competition.

Professor at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, Chike Osegbue, who was the chairman at the event, commended the organiser, describing the programme as laudable.

He agreed that organising such a programme was more worthy than sponsoring someone into Agbalanze Onitsha, which, according to him, has become more valuable nowadays to Onitsha people than to invest in scholarship schemes or academic purposes.

Osegbue, who is also an indigene of Onitsha, affirmed that Onitsha people were blessed in terms of academics, mentioning Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Professor Chike Obi and Justice Chuba Ikpeazu, among many illustrious sons of Onitsha Ado, who excelled in education.

He recalled that Onitsha embraced education earlier because the white men settled in the area first before moving to other Igbo communities.

“I am not against Ozo title in Onitsha but it has affected the zeal of education in Onitsha, mostly among our teeming youths. Education is open opportunities, if acquired,” he posited.

Presenting a paper titled, “Adolescence Stage,” Mrs. Maureen Chukwuma, who lectures at Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, reminded youths of Onitsha that adolescence was the climax period, which she said every youth would be exposed to various lives.

She identified inferiority complex as a major challenge among uneducated youths, stating that she was optimistic that the programme would awaken the academic consciousness of many Onitsha youths, even as she advised them to abstain from drug abuse and consumption of alcohol and other hard substances.

“If you could not go to school, engage in any hand work or apprenticeship, instead of being idle. If you are a student, be hardworking, have positive thinking, be determined and be focused,” she said.

Winners went home with various prizes, while prominent Onitsha heroes of the past were honoured with posthumous awards.