Christian Agadibe

An entrepreneur, Keneth Okonkwo, has stressed the need to deepen opportunities in the nation’s tech ecosystem and called on corporate organisations to invest in the young people.

He said it was important to change the narrative about Nigerians, celebrate their success story and empower them positively.

The entrepreneur made the remarks while explaining the vision behind “The Kennedy Okonkwo Programme for Tech Entrepreneurs (KOPETECH 2019), which leverages mentorship and industry collaboration in deepening the nation’s technology start-up space for job creation.

He explained that the objective of KOPE is to champion the abundant potential of Nigerian youths, especially those playing in the tech start-up space.

His words: “We strongly believe that KOPE will find, nurture and help Nigeria achieve her first unicorn in the tech space.

“At KOPE, we are laying everything on the table – resources, expertise, experience, and networks, because our young people are the best bet that we can ever make for the future.”

Okonkwo, who is the CEO and founder of Nedcomoaks, a real estate company in Lagos said KOPE is starting small with shortlisted tech start-ups getting grants up to N1 million and a free, fully furnished office space equipped with high-speed internet and constant power supply.

He stated that success for him is found not just in how individuals grow their businesses and increase personal wealth but in how passionately and effectively such individuals can uplift others and enrich lives.

Okonkwo informed that participants at the KOPETECH 2019, which is the maiden edition of the programme, are hungry for success, especially in making a difference and building something great, not just for themselves, but for the larger society.