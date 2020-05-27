Skin care is a fast growing business in Nigeria. This has driven Miss Igbinoba Osasenaga Jennifer, Chief Executive, Jenny’s Glow Skin care & Entreprises, into becoming one of Nigeria’s most successful skincare and beauty entrepreneur. She saw a gap in the market and latched onto it.

She found that there was a huge gap in the market for skincare products at a more affordable price. Having spent a lot of time learning how to make suitable skincare products, it soon became clear that there was a niche in the market ready for what she was producing.

She registered her business with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2017 and went on to build her brand in Benin City. She also recounts how she started from the scratch with help from friends and family. Words of mouth and recommendation have also been vital to her growing a strong customer base.

Over the years, she has learned a great deal about natural skin care and she is proud to say her brand has become one of the most selling Nigerian skincare and beauty product across the country. Her product is targeted at the burgeoning skin care products’ market.

As with every other business that requires sincere efforts and a strong drive for success to scale through obstacles, Jenny’s Glow also narrated her early days of finding hope in the most challenging career path. To her, running a skincare business involves many more challenges. Looking back she recounts her humble beginnings and how she moved from bottom to top.

The 27-year-old Edo indigene is said to have spent her early childhood in Oredo Local Government Area of the state where she attended Idia Girls College, Benin City. She later went on to complete her post-secondary education at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Edo state.

Miss Igbinoba Osasenaga Jennifer started her business, Jenny’s Glow, with 200,000 naira. Today, her business has grown into a multi-million venture. She has many staff in her employ. Her products have been designed to treat multiple problems with faster acting formulations. She has built a successful business and has taken advantage of opportunities in skin care business to establish an income creating venture.

As a result, over the years, she studied skin care and mastered the care of her own skin. She has enhanced her skills on how successful people in the business attracted clients.

For most business people, earning fortune and fame are the ultimate goals, but not for her. The Jenny’s Glow Entreprise boss had to do something that would bring greater meaning to her life. She was committed to creating her own niche with a phenomenal skincare product that has gained widespread approval and recommendation among clients.

The Jenny’s Glow boss has got rewards for the fruits of her labour, which is very important to her. It gave her a sense of accomplishment to be part of the people encouraging entrepreneurship.

Today’s world is not one that encourages anyone to sit with arms folded. She wants young school leavers to acquire entrepreneurial skills, which can be used as a means of generating extra income.