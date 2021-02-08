An entrepreneur, Mr Adeyemo Popoola, has lauded the governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasiru El-rufai, for the giant strides achieved in the state’s education and infrastructural development.

Popoola, speaking on the sidelines of a business dinner in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, said the achievements of the governor were highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

According to him, the ongoing massive infrastructural project at the Kaduna State University (KASU) permanent site, situated in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of the State, would take the state to an enviable height.

This, he said, was because of the attendant ripple impact of infrastructural development on the business community for engendered economic recovery, particularly, post COVID-19 pandemic.

Popoola added that the relocation of KASU from its previously tight site where there was little or no space for expansion, to its current location in Rigachikun, was a thoughtful decision.

However, Popoola appealed to the state government to put more energy and resources to ensure the completion of the on-going projects.

“The Kaduna township that I knew before, where I lived for sometimes now, has a new, beautiful look since El-rufai embarked on his Urban Renewal drive.

“Kaduna under the leadership of El-rufai has acquired additional massive land for the University, which will enable growth and expansion in the years to come.

“This is exactly what was lacking at the other location, and this shows that El-Rufai is a visionary leader who puts the children of the future generation into consideration and not a leader for the moment.

“It is on this backdrop that I am appealing to El-Rufai to put more energy and resources into the Phase 2 of the project to fast track development in the vicinity.

“So that it will be on record that he (El-Rufai) had initiated, started and completed the movement of the University Campus to Rigachikun,” Poopola said. (NAN)