By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Chairman of Suave Empire and convener of Nigerian Youth Fashion and Empowerment Week (NYFEW), Matthew Kehinde Ogunniyi, has said the government could return confidence to the Nigerian youth through investment in the fashion industry.

Ogunniyi stated this recently while rolling out the plans for this year’s NYFEW 2021 fashion week, which began with registration on October 1. “NYFEW believes in the potential of the Nigerian youth to transform the economic and social landscape of Africa positively. We are confident in the ability of Nigeria’s young population to enhance the cultural values, political and economic credibility of Nigeria. When the youth are empowered and fully involved in the business of nation-building, the overall development of Nigeria will be astronomical, peace will be a norm, and Nigeria’s legacy, as the giant of Africa, will be written in stone for generations to come.

“We have an unwavering commitment to our mission and also to set the pace in creating a replicable standard in the business of empowerment for public and private stakeholders in Africa,” he stated.

Ogunniyi said the 2021 edition of the Annual Fashion Boot Camp will hold between November 15 and 21, adding that the grand finale, tagged SHOWDOWN 5.0” will feature the launch of #ProjectMakeMe reality TV show at Jorgor Centre, Ibadan.

“Interested skilled fashion designers, hairstylists, make-up artists, photographers, models, and shoemakers between the ages of 18 and 30 can register. Judges in relevant industries will assess the skills, team effort, and innovative display of each group of participants during this event. The youth-focused empowerment organisation was established in 2013, birthed with a mission to educate, empower, expose, advance, and contribute to the growth of the talent and intellectual abilities of skilled youths in the fashion value-chain in Nigeria,” he stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.