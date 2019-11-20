A group of young entrepreneurs, under the auspices of Hype Communications, have expressed concern over the lack of interest and support for intellectual and business shows in the country.

The entrepreneurs have also called on corporate organisations, government and non-governmental agencies to support entrepreneurs and programmes that support entrepreneurship.

The entrepreneurs lamented that the Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises (MSME) are the most neglected in the country, with little or no support and that programmes designed to incubate business ideas and offer growth support to MSMEs, such as The Next Titan Nigeria Reality TV show are often neglected.

Director of Media, Hype Communications, Catherine Agbo, in a statement, pointed out that available statistics by SMEDAN and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria has over 37 million MSMEs who employ over 54 million skilled and unskilled labour and contribute about 54 per cent of the country’s GDP.