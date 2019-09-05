Worried by the spate of infrastructural decay, the Managing Director of Akotex Group, a conglomerate of four businesses across several industries, Akomolafe Bankole, has called on the Federal Government to provide adequate infrastructure for budding entrepreneurs to thrive in businesses across the country.

Akomolafe, who gave this charge while addressing journalists in his office, recently, said his company is redefining the real estate business using advanced technology in its operational module.

Speaking on how government at all levels can help promote and encourage budding entrepreneurs, especially those in Small and Medium-scale businesses, Akomolafe said, “Gone are the days when only the older generation are praised for making swift innovations, either in politics or in other facets of life.”

He urged the Federal Government to enact economic policies that will drive growth and development, while calling for the provision of vital infrastructure to enable young entrepreneurs succeed.

“Create an enabling business environment in customs, laws, regulations, policies, international trade agreements and public infrastructure that either facilitate or hinder the movement of a product or service along its value chain.

“As an entrepreneur with a drive for continuous improvement and innovation, I am keen on developing myself and remaining focused in order to leave an indelible footprint on the global business world.

“The fitness and wellness industry is growing and to disrupt that space using information technology, we have created fit and curves which should be launched soon into the Nigerian market as we are still in the test phase to find a scalable business model that will suit the Nigerian market,” he said.