Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Information & Strategy , Comrade Ini Ememobong has assured youths of the state engaging in entrepreneurship of continued support from the state government for the actualization of their dreams and entrepreneurial development.

The Commissioner gave the assurance recently in Uyo during the inaugural ceremony of Centre for Young People Development & Poverty Alleviation ( CYDPAN ), a non-governmental youth development organization based in Nigeria with the mandate to address issues facing young people in the state.

Describing entrepreneurship as a catalyst for youth development as well as a veritable tool for self actualization and poverty alleviation, Ememobong added that his ministry was ready to beam the necessary spotlights on young Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs and other youth development programmes in order to attract a global attention and patronage as a reward for hard work.

The state Spokesman remarked that hard work , diligence and sincerity of purpose were the hallmark of an Akwa Ibom youths and thus urged them to incorporate those virtues into their entrepreneurial pursuits for consistency and sustainable growth.

The Info Boss explained that the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel is hinged on industrialization with the focus to create a viable economy, driven by entrepreneurs and investors towards a diversified economy. He challenged the youths to identify the embedded opportunities in the value chain of the current wave of industrial revolution and invest in their area of interests.

Represented by the Director of Information, Akparawa James Edet, Comr. Ememobong further stated that there was need for the youths to seek the right mentorship and tutelages in their chosen field of entrepreneurship in order to achieve excellence. He urged the youths to deemphasize ” The Ivory Tower Mentality ” which could limit their skills only to their educational background and certificates.

The information helmsman emphasized that with the level of development so far recorded by Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom youths were better positioned to attain greater heights by harnessing their youthful capacities and God-given potentials.

Also addressing participants at the event, the Member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bar. Onofiok Luke, represented by his Media Assistant, Mr. Aniekan Udofia, harped extensively on poverty alleviation through sound legislation and policy thrust deliberately set on a course to heighten awareness on youth development and nation building.

Speaking, the Guest lecturer, Dr. Richard Ajah who delivered his Keynote address on the theme: Multiple Development Towards Poverty Alleviation, posited that poverty was a Hydra-headed challenge that requires multidimensional approach, thus every society should tailor their poverty alleviation programmes to meet the actual need of the people.

In his separate remark, the Director , Centre For Young People Development & Poverty Alleviation, ( CYDPAN ) Mr. Robert Boniface stated that it was important for government to harness the cognitive competence of the youths towards building a future that would truly meet their aims and aspirations, hence the decision to berth CYDPAN for the benefit of young and enterprising Akwa Ibom youths.

High point of the occasion was the official inauguration and unveiling of the NGO’s logo which was performed by the representative of the Federal lawmaker, in the Green Chamber, Hon. Luke

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included; Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs & Social Welfare Dr. Mrs. Ini Adiakpan , who was represented by the Director of Child Development, Mrs. Mary Atan; Prof. Mrs. Margaret Bassey of the Department of Botany, University of Uyo, and several others.