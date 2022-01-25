By Omodele Adigun

Speakers at the 5th edition of the annual Audacious Conference in Lagos have decried the low level of entrepreneurship among youths, urging Nigerians to encourage young people to become productive entrepreneurs.

Themed: How to set and achieve impressive goals in 2022, the speakers agreed that small businesses are the engines of growth of any economy, especially in the areas of wealth creation and employment opportunities.

Lawrence Onochie, Senior Pastor, King’s Heritage Church, Ogba, and convener of the conference stated that the objective of the conference was to motivate and encourage young people to become productive entrepreneurs by connecting with the Audacious conference.

He said: “in order to contribute its quota to national development and better the destines of youths who have indicated interest in achieving their goals, we initiated the Audacious Conference to assist start-ups and job creators identify rare opportunities to grow their businesses.”

According to him, many people are held back from achieving their set goals because of their mindset hence the Audacious Conference aims to liberate their minds by inspiring them to step out and actualize their dreams.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are providing valuable information and resources to enable them live wholesome lives with the needed resources for their businesses to achieve greater heights. This will in turn have a significant multiplier effect on the society,” Onochie argued, adding that the conference will teach youths to identify rare opportunities for financial gains and also help them in setting goals and achieving then by giving them a real direction for all of the tasks they intend to achieve.

Speaking in the same vein, Richie Achukwu, leadership coach and one of the facilitators at the conference noted that to solve the unemployment challenge, Nigeria needs to strategically position youths to be job creators.

Achukwu urged the government to review the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), so that youths can be productive during their one year service to the nation.

“We lose opportunities with the Youth Service. It is the greatest chance you have to rebuild the society; it is one year you have to get them to think differently not as employees but as job creators…”