From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The real estate Mogul, Becky Olubukola has said that entrepreneurship is the only way out, considering the economic hardship rocking the country today, adding that she is not resting on her laurels to make more fortune.

Olubukola while speaking to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said She has recorded numbers of success in the real estate industry, and she recently dabbles into the media and entertainment industry.

She said “BSTAN Group has a significant investment in media and entertainment. PEEL media group, a media, and entertainment firm is one of her many business ventures. PEEL Media Group is a media and entertainment hub of several outfits including; PEEL Events Management Company, PEEL Media TV, PEEL Multimedia Production, Private Jet Management and Escort Services, Peel Media Printing & Publishing.

“My first company was an upmarket real estate firm that catered to Nigeria’s elite while simultaneously providing low-cost homes to the middle and lower classes. An investment that has reaped rewards over time.

Sources revealed that she has invested over NGN 200 million, naira in the new business venture over the course of five years. The media company is in charge of organizing and managing the National House Fair that holds annually at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

