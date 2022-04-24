From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has advocated increased opportunities for Nigerian youths to acquire necessary knowledge and skills for entrepreneurship.
It stated that entrepreneurship would go along way in curbing the menace of huge unemployment in Nigeria and consequently tackle the socioeconomic problems that are prevalent in Nigeria.
It, thus, challenged tertiary institutions in Nigeria to increase their attention and budgetary allocation to entrepreneurship programmes so as to produce more entrepreneurs that would birth solutions to several societal problems and not just graduates.
TETFund Executive Secretary, Dr. Sonny Echono, made the suggestion when he hosted the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.
