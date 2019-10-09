Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman, Board of Directors of Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Limited (ANAMMCO) Ltd, Chief Godwin Okeke, has said that the solution to youth unemployment, cultism and cyber crimes is setting up three-month entrepreneurship programme in place of current National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

He said that restructuring of NYSC programme to an intensive three-month entrepreneurship training and giving the corps members bulk money of the service to start their own business would not only reduce the rate of unemployment but create jobs for the teeming youths that turn out every year from universities.

Okeke, who is also the Chairman of G.U.O Transportation Service Limited, stated this while speaking with our reporter in Onitsha, said that the aims and objectives setting up NYSC scheme has been defeated. He lamented that he had employed many corps members who served in his companies to lead by example that corps members, after serving in your company if found worthy, should be retained as your staff.

“The NYSC programme has lasted for 46 years and there is need for restructuring of the programme and some changes should be done to make the scheme stronger and worthwhile to achieve its aims and objectives. The NYSC has achieved a lot in the past 40 years but within these six years, it seems the programme is no more yielding good result.

“Why not convert to three months intensive training for entrepreneurship, where they will be taught on how to do or produce things practically. In the western countries, Japan and China it is the practical work that creating job. Look at China, they are converting some of their universities to technological based universities because they know the importance.