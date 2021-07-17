From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Today’s Leadership International (TLI) has stated that with the increasing rate of employment, hardship in the country, vocational skill acquisition and entrepreneurship is the only way out for the Nigerian economy.

The founder, Love Oladele, speaking at the soft launch of TLI online business school, stressed that it is high time Nigerians learn how to manage work and other sources of livelihood at the same time.

Oladele explained that the academy is aimed at acquiring education, vocational skills for wealth creation and management.

‘We are out to raise at least one seasoned entrepreneur in every household across the continent. To turn our members into seasoned entrepreneurs and business leaders with sustainable wealth,’ she stated.

‘We create wealth through education which is the most powerful instrument in life. On line business which is founded on education, after being educated, you involve in skills and businesses and it is very avoidable, N10,000 for the registration for our program, from which you progress to other levels. If you don’t have money, you can direct people to us in place of money.

‘I have been in this business for over ten years and have trained about 10,000 entrepreneurs. The institute is divided into different categories namely kids from 4 to 12, students from 13 to 25 and 26 years above.’

Oladele further added that the institution is planning to visit schools to educate the students on the need to be independent before leaving school.

‘We teach our kids entrepreneurs how to make money and still continue with their education, against the fear of most parents that once they are exposed to business they won’t continue with their education.’

A student entrepreneur, Salami Chinedu, said it really sounds good to be an entrepreneur and also a student because it saves them the stress of totally depending on others.

‘We student entrepreneurs don’t go broke in school because we make our own money and with the level of unemployment in the country today one doesn’t need to wait for white-collar jobs.’

