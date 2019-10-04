Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Business mogul and Chairman, Board of Directors, Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Limited (ANAMMCO), Godwin Okeke has called for the replacement of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme with an entrepreneurship program if efforts to halt youth unemployment, cultism and cyber crimes is to be realised.

Okeke, who faulted the NYSC as currently designed said the Federal Governmetn should restructure the one year compulsory service for fresh graduates to an intensive three months entrepreneur training. He also suggested the government give corps members bulk money to start their own business and hinged his suggestions on the ground that it would reduce the rate of unemployment and create jobs for hundreds of graduates from tertiary institutions. Okeke, in an interview with Daily Sun in Onitsha, yesterday, said the aims and objectives of setting up the NYSC scheme had been defeated.

“The NYSC programme has lasted for 46 years and there is need for its restructuring; some changes should be done to make the scheme stronger and worthwhile to achieve its aims and objectives. Why not convert NYSC to a three-month intensive entrepreneurship training, where youths will be taught how to produce things practically because in Japan and China it is practical work that is creating jobs.”