By Dorsi Obinna

Entries for the 2021 ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year award are now open. The award, which is now in its second edition, according to the organisers, is an initiative powered by ISN Products Nigeria Limited, a leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, the Managing Director, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, explained that the main objective of the initiative was to promote excellence in the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria, by recognising and rewarding outstanding medical laboratory scientists.

“The ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year award is our way of recognising the significant role medical laboratory scientists play in the delivery of quality healthcare through accurate testing, which is critical to proper diagnosis and treatment of patients. For years, quality-driven medical laboratory scientists have served as the unsung heroes, carrying out their duties thanklessly and silently. Well, ISN is trying to ensure that these heroes get the recognition they deserve,” he said.

Speaking on eligibility for the award, Ofungwu stated that an applicant is required to possess requisite and relevant academic qualifications, must be working in a registered laboratory or hospital and must be registered with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

He announced that the grand prizewinner would be rewarded with a cash prize of N1 million, capacity development training and a donation of lab equipment, reagents and consumables worth N1 million to the laboratory or hospital where he or she works.

“The first runner-up will receive a cash prize of N750, 000 and a capacity development training. The second runner-up will receive a cash prize of N500, 000 and a capacity development training, while seven other finalists will receive consolatory prizes of N200, 000 each,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.