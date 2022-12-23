From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Villagers of Eha-Amufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government, Enugu State under the aegis of Eha-Eha-Amufu Peoples Forum on Friday, claimed that over 1000 people had been killed since 2021 due to land dispute.

The Chairman of the Forum, Ifeanyichukwu Casmir, at a press briefing in Abuja, further explained that some of the killings took in December after a truck was said to be on transit along the Eha-Amufu-Nkalagu highway, conveying passengers and motorcycles, adding that unknown men reportedly barricaded the highway and flagged down the truck to a stop.

He added that a fracas was said to have ensued between the unknown group and the truck driver and passengers which resulted to the killings of some people.

Casmir claimed that the truck was not waylaid at Eha-Amufu, noting that the people who waylaid the truck and carried out the dastardly act were not from Eha-Amufu.

While chronicling some of the killings he said: “On Friday 1, January: Anglican clergy attacked and wounded at Ogbete Mgbuji.

“March 11th: Chinwuba Nnaji killed.24th May: 4 persons, including husband and wife, murdered by Fulani men.1st August 2021: 8 persons murdered at Agu Mgbuji.6th Jan. 2022: 12 indigenes of Mgbuji and unknown numbers of Ezza people, killed at Ogbete.8/12/2022: 51persons killed at Mgbuji. Same date, 25 persons killed at Abor.Not less than 50 persons so far killed at Agu-Amede. Umuhu and Amede: 2 and 3 deaths respectively.”

He claimed that both the State government and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army Enugu have been uncooperative in dealing with the attacks in Eha-Amufu.

“We are confounded by the fact that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army Enugu has been uncooperative in dealing with the attacks in Eha-Amufu.

“We are worried about his records which are not such as to inspire confidence in the purity of his intentions to confront our attackers and help bring peace in Eha-Amufu.

“It is on record that while he served in similar capacity in Kaduna, there was a surge in catastrophe and vexed slaughters of communities by gunmen.

“It is on record that while he was redeployed to Southwest Nigeria, the skirmishes and mass killings in the land doubled— hark back to the Ondo Church shooting!

“The serial attacks on Eha-Amufu by gunmen on 8th and 9th December, and on a nearby community where 16 persons were killed on 19th December re-awakens the GOC’s records and we are deeply worried,” he claimed.

He, also, complained that despite the atrocities that have rocked the community, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has assisted the villagers.

“Direct relevant authorities including NEMA to speedily visit Eha-Amufu with solutions to the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the attacks.

“Direct the Police and the DSS to investigate thoroughly the killings involving truck passengers in Eha-Amufu on 7th December, and take appropriate action or actions; speedily find and arrest the attackers and those behind the attacks in Eha-Amufu on 8th, 9th, 18th and 19th December, 2022.

“Direct relevant authorities including National Boundary Commission to speedily visit Eha-Amufu and resolve once and for all the subsisting land issues between Eha-Amufu and the Benue communities on one hand, and between the Fulani groups and Eha-Amufu on the other.

“For now, our hands are still locked across our chests in dismay as we await Federal Government’s action (Below – sequence of the attacks in Eha-Amufu since 2021 and the casualties recorded),” he said.