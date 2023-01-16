From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of the March governorship election, the candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), in Enugu State, Ray Ogbodo, has said he would restore hope to civil servants in the state by increasing the state worker’s minimum wage from N30,000 to N50,000 if he is elected governor.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Enugu, Ogbodo said he would not only increase the minimum wage but ensure that all civil servants benefit it.

Rolling out his Five-Point agenda tagged, ‘Hope for Enugu People’, which included healthcare, opportunity, prosperity, education and security, Ogbodo assured the people that he would bring massive infrastructure to the state to pull people out of poverty, adding that his administration would give everybody residing in Enugu a free healthcare and opportunity to excel.

“The major problem bedeviling Enugu is bad leadership and governance. Because we are coming from a different clue and that is what we want to do for Enugu state to be able to help. We want to be more resourceful. It’s not about resource but about resourcefulness and willingness to do it,” the candidate stated.

“There is resources and abundance of everything everywhere to do it but it’s just that a handful of few people have hijacked and be sharing it among few privilege people, but we want to give it to a lot of people.

“I am coming to be transparent to be able to give the people what actually belongs to them because what belongs to the people has been hijacked by the few. We are promising that from 1st of June, if we win and sworn in, we will start the minimum wage.

“We will pay workers N50,000 minimum wage because we don’t have corrupt mind, no godfather and we didn’t pay N15 billion to get ticket for the race. Don’t be deceived by them when they tell you there is no money in Enugu state. There is money in Enugu state. It’s only that the attitude is not there. We want to make sure that any allocation that comes to Enugu will be judiciously used because the money belong to the people not some ally.

“We want to make sure we remove the corrupt practices of godfatherism, sharing people’s money. We want to bring people that have fear of God, people that know what leadership is, because leadership is all about serving the people not sharing their money to few allies and that is why we want to make sure that the people get what belong to them.

“We are ready to change Enugu and make sure the masses benefit not few ally. Enugu people should try and vote out the same people that have been sharing the money that belongs to the people to themselves.”