From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The 2019 Enugu State Governorship Candidates Forum (G19) has condemned what it called new era of banishment and ostracizing of persons allegedly going on in the state.

Consequently, the forum called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to call his loyalists whom it alleged were responsible for the development to order before they plunge the state into anarchy.

Coordinator of the forum, Chief Jide Orji in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu also alleged that some local government chairmen were using armed thugs and security operatives to intimidate and harass law-abiding citizens.

Orji who said that it was unfortunate that some worthy sons and daughters of the state in Orba community were being banished and ostracized because they shared different political views or for associating with someone they considered their political opponent, described it as archaic in contemporary criminal justice systems.

“Recall that few days ago, it was all over the news that the Council of Elders of Orba Community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State has allegedly ostracized their billionaire son, Chief Charles Mbah (Egbe Igwe) for inviting the former Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu to his birthday celebration. According to the news, the community banished the billionaire in a general meeting held on 30th December 2021 at Orba Udulelenyi after the 50th birthday celebration held on the 29th.

“It was also reported how they equally upheld the banishment of Engr. Armstrong Agbo and Barr. Emeka Asogwa for also associating with Senator Ekweremadu who they see as a general enemy of the community. These types of news are never palatable to the ears and do not serve as a good representation of the image of the state.

“The forum, therefore, advise the governor to quickly call these men to order to cease any act of intimidation or banishment of any kind before they plunge the state into violence and possible loss of life, because if eventually these barbaric activities lead to loss of life, it may snowball to a different dimension that would be difficult to contain. Prevention, they say, is better than cure. We are very conscious of their antics and will never allow these few local champions to drag us back to 70 years ago.

“It is very unfortunate and shameful that this barbaric and ungodly practice is not only taking place in the hometown of the Chief Executive of the state, whom we have always known to be peaceful and a lover of peace, but is being perpetuated by those considered his loyalists. We, therefore, expect the governor to use his good office and call these people to order so that his good image will not be tarnished because these crimes against humanity are being perpetuated in his hometown and he cannot claim ignorance of these spate of banishments of some of his kinsmen. Silence will only be construed as support of the dastardly act.

“Also, the governor should be made aware of the fact that some local government chairmen are trying to plunge the state into anarchy by using security operatives to harass and intimidate lawful citizens holding their normal meetings. The governor should urgently call these local government chairmen to order before the situation escalates and we start having retaliatory standoff against such thuggery and intimidation,” he said.