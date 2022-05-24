By James Eze

If I were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, I would do anything within the confines of the law to ensure that Chijioke Edeoga emerges PDP’s standard-bearer in the fast-approaching gubernatorial election in Enugu State. Rarely does a political aspirant have everything in his favour in the run-up to a major election as Hon. Chijioke Edeoga has at this moment in time. It would be not just a direct self-indictment for Ugwuanyi but a travesty of justice of sorts to overlook what Edeoga represents.

For so long, Nigerian political leaders have been berated for lack of proper succession planning. And sure, there is merit in the argument that any serious leader who carefully selected his team ought to find one of them worthy of stepping into his shoes when his tenure expires. If a political leader cannot find a successor from his team, he has failed to groom one and should be reminded of this failing in plain terms. Finding a successor should be fairly easy to Ugwuanyi. Edeoga has served and distinguished himself in various capacities in Ugwuanyi’s cabinet. It is expected that in the course of eight years of working with Ugwuanyi, there must have been enough cross-pollination of ideas, mentoring and political crossbreeding. So, the change of baton will not only be natural but swift. It will not disrupt whatever progress the state has recorded under the present administration. Indeed, the benefits of the sustenance of vision, preservation of legacies and general peace of mind are unspeakable.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This is made even more so by present realities. Governors who have gambled away their succession arrangements have all come to grief. When experts and political commentators talk about succession, they do not necessarily allude to the usual parody of installing a puppet who would be answerable to their predecessors. The basic consideration is often the continuity of vision, the preservation of legacies and the peace of mind that comes from knowing that a former leader is not in imminent danger of being thrown under the bus. There are many fresh experiences to learn from in this regard. There is also a sense of accomplishment that comes with knowing that because the succeeding governor has been part of the political process, there is no threat to peace in the state because there is mutual respect and a shared knowledge of what should be the priority of the state. This is very crucial for the peaceful development of the Enugu State.

And well, Chijioke Edoga is favoured by rotation; a fully established political tradition in Enugu State. No one expects Enugu to break the tradition of rotating power among the three senatorial zones. In fact, there will be dire consequences if Enugu veers off the rotation principle. The chaos that will ensure, the free-for-all fights, the anarchy that will be unleashed will take Enugu decades to overcome. Posterity will blame Ugwuanyi for being the governor in whose hands the candle of progress flickered out. This is avoidable.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The rotational formula favours Enugu East in the coming dispensation. Internal democracy and fairness favours Isi-Uzo; the most neglected Local Government in the zone. Edeoga is from Isi-Uzo. So, Ugwunayi has his job cut out for him. It is in his personal interest and in the interest of peace (which has been his mantra), fairness, equity and justice that he does whatever it takes to ensure the emergence of Chijioke Edeoga as the party’s standard bearer for the coming election. Any other option will hurt Ugwunayi gravely and hurt Ndi Enugu even more.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

And what’s more? Edeoga is pre-eminently qualified to lead Enugu State. He is a thoroughbred who packs intimidating intellect, street smartness, political experience and disarming humility all together. He is thoroughly educated, imbued with a lot of charisma and carries himself like a statesman. Considering Ugwuanyi’s famous clamour for peace, Edeoga appears to be one of the few aspirants in the pool whose personality will not egg onto a collision course with Ugwuanyi. At the moment, there are too may big egos in the race. These are men who already consider themselves superior to the governor even without the crown. Some of these men have already started slugging it out with him both in the court of public opinion and in the courts of law. They are clear and present danger. No governor who wants to enjoy a peaceful retirement from power will make the mistake of allowing such people succeed him. Ugwuanyi should look at his predecessor who has had peace like the river since he exited from office seven years ago as an example of what to aspire for. At the moment, only Chijioke Edeoga can guarantee that.

•Eze writes from Enugu