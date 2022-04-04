From Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Omotunde Alawode

Former minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, has declared his interest in the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

Nnaji, who made his intention known in a brief ceremony at his country home, in Umuode, Nkanu East Local Government Area, yesterday, was also presented with both expression of interest and nomination forms purchased by New Enugu Coalition For Good Governance.

The coalition was led by a former governorship candidate in the state, Ekene Uzodinma.

In his acceptance speech, Nnaji said: “I must thank the coalition who thought that I was qualified to embark on this journey and went ahead to buy forms for me. I am so grateful. It is difficult for anyone to be presented with this challenge and says no, especially when they have gone ahead to procure the form needed for the journey. I hereby accept.”

On his plans for Enugu State, Nnaji said: “The previous speakers have said the current administration has entrenched peace and there is no development without peace. This is why I want to contest. I want to add value. We have to work very hard to build our state.

“There are many things in government but what we need is to give people the power to develop. We need to be able to attract foreign companies to build industries here. Enugu state is the capital of the South East, let us become that. Let us see that we are able to advance.

“I am coming into government to serve. Anytime I come into government, it is about sacrifice. Sacrifice for the people. This is so we can lift our people.”

He, however, said it is Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has the power to decide who would fly the flag of the party in the 2023 contest, but expressed hope he would be chosen by the governor.

Uzodinma described Nnaji as the most qualified of all the gubernatorial aspirants in the state.

Meanwhile, a group, under the aegis of Nnaji for Continuity and Transformation, has charged stakeholders to support the former minister.

Speaking during a meeting in the state, the convener of the group, Anele Ezike, said if Nnaji becomes governor, there would be a rapid economic revolution in the state. He said the group was already engaging different stakeholders in the state to garner support him.

“Nnaji in his loyal and committed nature would ensure development spreads across all parts of Enugu. We are calling on all Enugu indigenes both at home and in the diaspora to stand behind this light that is about to shine.

“He is the first black man in American history to be bestowed with the title of Distinguished Professor of Engineering, and the first African to become Director of the United States National Science foundation-endowed Centre for Science Excellence,” he said.

Ezike said it was the love, trust and respect people have for Nnaji, and the need to consolidate on the peace entrenched by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that motivated different individuals to come together to obtain the PDP governorship nomination form for him.

Ezike described Nnaji as a man of integrity, listening servant, who is loaded with wisdom and experience.

“Enugu is a state with great economic potential and investment hub. With Nnaji becoming a governor, all the hidden treasures in the state would be explored. He has vast experience when it comes to leadership, economic and trade policies. I am very optimistic that if given the necessary support, his administration would be the best because he would carry everyone along to ensure the state witnessed desired development.”