From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Forum of 2019 Governorship Candidates in Enugu state has kicked against the view that the state governorship position be zoned to a particular zone in 2023, saying such would kill competence.

The Forum said that deception and self sabotage must end in the state for the state to move forward, urging the people to rise up and stand for competence as the hallmark for the next Governor of the state.

In a statement issued by the Coordinator of the Forum and the Governorship candidate of National Action Council (NAC) in 2019, Hon. Orji Jide, the former candidates said the state must enthrone the right leadership come 2023, irrespective of the zone or color of the person because she would no longer allow mediocre, sentiment and ethnic jingoism to take the place of competence.

The statement reads in parts, “It sound strange and ridiculous that deception and self sabotage in democratic politics are something that are beginning to be justified in the recent time especially in a society like ours filled with self serving leaders pretending to have the interest of the people at heart while slowly ruining their lives.

“But we are glad that a lot of people are beginning to gain some level of political consciousness to at least know that those promoting the so called zoning system in our political sphere are just few malfeasance who are bent on bringing mockery and under developing to the state. Because it is really ridiculous and strange to see how some of these recruited agents dabble into matters they know are unjustifiable and anti people but because their sense of reasoning are already twisted to follow without questioning.

“And here we ask, what sense does it make to continue to deceive people and sabotage ourselves? Does it hold any water to boycott the fluid course of our life by blocking the entrance of people who are supposed to change our lives and transform our state for good? Is it justified or reasonable to continue to commit self-sabotage by destroying wittily our corporeal and mental structure, believing that the best thing is to continue to incorporate zoning system or rotating leadership according to tribe or zone, thereby breeding division and discouraging competence in this 21st century world, when even the United Nations and countries of the world especially in this part of the world are spending billions to heal the ugly wound of division and tribalism.

“However, in view of the socio economic downturn, there is no better time than this to rise from our existential slumber, and start taking steps to save the state of Enugu from the hands of these unpatriotic individuals and groups including those hired roadside activists marauding as Enugu Youth Stakeholders or political spectators whose greatest contribution to our society is clapping and singing praises to the state government.

“As governorship candidates in the last governorship election in the state, with the right understanding of the activities of this state government, it is important that we understand the need of coming together to stand shoulder to shoulder against the real enemies of the state and this is not just a movement for the restoration of Enugu state to its supposed height but one that will work tirelessly to make sure that we enthrone the right leadership come 2023, irrespective of the zone or color of the person because we cannot allow mediocre, sentiment and ethnic jingoism to take the place of competence.

“We must line up to participate actively in democratic governance and refuse to compromise our conscience or support the archaic zoning ideology in place of competence or right leadership.”