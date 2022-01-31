From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Door-to-Door Support for Senator Ike Ekweremadu has tackled a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Baywood Ibe, over what it described as his “pure mischief” regarding the former’s governorship ambition.

The organisation, which is one of the groups mobilising support for the emergence of the former Deputy Senate President as governor of Enugu State in 2023, said Ibe’s position was borne out of malice.

It said that Ekweremadu had distinguished himself in all the political positions he had held, insisting that “Enugu State needed a touch of his visionary and well proven leadership credentials”.

The goup recalled that Ibe had in two consecutive recent reports alleged that Ekweremadu had not done well for Enugu State or his Enugu West Senatorial District and should perish any gubernatorial ambition.

He equally alleged that the senator had particularly marginalised Awgu LGA.

However, in a statement by a leader of the group, Nnaemeka Okafor, the support group said Ibe was “confused and out of touch with reality”.

“It is not difficult to see that Mr. Baywood Ibe spoke out of malice because it is only malice that could drive any Enugu man, more so an Awgu LGA son, to fault Ekweremadu on performance or quality representation.

“Although the office of a lawmaker is not an executive position, Ekweremadu’s credentials in infrastructural and human capital development can compete with those of any executive governor – the very reason we want him to emerge as the next executive governor of Enugu State.

“While the Awgu-Achi-Oji River Road, ongoing Ugwueme-Nenwenta-Nkwe-Ezere-Awgunta-Obeagu-Mgbidi-Mmaku road and rehabilitation of the Agbogugu-Ihe-Amoli-Nenwe-Mgbowo axis of the old Enugu-Port Harcourt road that will reconnect Enugu and Imo States via Lokpanta stand out among the major projects Ekweremadu attracted to Agwu, even a cursory look at Baywood Ibe’s community, Isu Awaa, speaks volumes about the senator’s quality representation.

“This includes the Isu Awaa Exit Water Project in 2013, the Road Rehabilitation/Erosion Control at Isu Awaa-Agbudu-Ihe in 2010 and another at Obinagu-Isu Awaa in 2018 as well as the donation of 200KVA transformer at Central School, Isu Awaa and installation of 500KVA transformer at Ezioka Substation”, the group stated.