It was big boost for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as the people of Isi-Uzo Local Government declared their total support for him.

The people led by their traditional rulers and presidents-general of town unions stated that Mbah remained the best prepared for the job and hence their sole candidate in the March 2023 gubernatorial election.

Their endorsement came just as the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, had declared Mbah’s emergence as PDP candidate as just, free, and fair, assuring him and the state that nobody would be able to sway the people of Isi-Uzo with clannish sentiments.

At Ikem and Neke, headquarters of Isi-Uzo Central and Amanyi Development Centres, where the people trooped out in their thousands in continuation of Mbah’s town-hall meetings, their traditional rulers, presidents-general of town unions, farmers, traders, youth and women associations, religious leaders, who spoke for them commended the PDP gubernatorial standard candidate for availing them the opportunity to hold robust and productive discussions with him.

Citing Mbah’s track record in the private sector as well as his philanthropic efforts through the Peter Mbah Foundation, which they observed had built asphalt roads, hospitals, and awarded scholarships, among others, to better the lives of the ordinary people, the communities described him as the most prepared for the job of leading the state.

They however challenged other governorship candidates to present the successful businesses they had built and how they have bettered the lives of their communities, lamenting that one of their own in the race has nothing to show for all the opportunities earlier given to him.

Chairman of Isi-Uzo local government, Obiora Obeagu, assured Mbah that Isi Uzo that haven spoken with one voice the people had resolved to queue behind his candidacy to lead the state, adding that the council area had strong reasons to continue to partner with the PDP.

The political and community leaders of Isi-Uzo who spoke including, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Prof. Ifeanyi Odoziobodo, Mrs. Edith Abonyi, Igwe Okey Ogbodo, Igwe S.C Udogu, Hon. Sylvester Ugwu and Ephraim Nnamchi, reiterated Isi-Uzo’s support for Mbah’s “prepared leadership”, and appealed to him to address the issues of water reticulation, road infrastructure, particularly Ikem-Odenigbo-Ogbadigbo, Ikem-Umualor-Ubahu roads; rural electrification, agriculture, Imo River Basin Development Authority, Ikem General Hospital, and Nkwo-Neke-Mbu-Ehandiagu, Nkwo Neke – Obollo-eke roads when elected.

Chairman of the PDP and an indigene of Isi-Uzo, Hon. Nnamani, said, “Our people are wise and we love justice and justice. When we said it was Enugu East’ zone’s turn, all the candidates from the zone met with the traditional rulers at Igwe Julius Nnaji’s palace. The candidates also later signed an MOU in Nike committing to rally round any of them that eventually emerges as the flagbearer.

“The party eventually chose Dr. Mbah because of his track record and experience. So, he is a product of equity and fairness and nobody can come to Isi-Uzo to tell deceive us. It will never happen.”

Mbah in his response assured the people that he would prioritise the development of Isi-Uzo and reciprocate their support through quality leadership that would address their needs, build new Infrastructure, create more jobs, and tackle insecurity when elected.

He described the state’s vast lands as its own crude oil and assured that his administration would turn the lands into productive assets and unleash Isi-Uzo and Enugu’s agro-allied industrial potentials such that crime would be unattractive while criminals would have nowhere to hide.

Mbah noted that infrastructure was key to achieving of his vision and mission for the state and reaffirmed his commitment to attracting strategic projects that would address insecurity, engage the youths in productive ventures, and open the communities for development.