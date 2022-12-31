From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Enugu State, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, has received the endorsement of the Nigeria Presidential Project (NPP) 2023, for the governorship of the state in 2023.

NPP 2023 which is a political advocacy organization with the objective of actualizing the full integration of the South East geopolitical zone into Nigeria’s political power distribution with particular attention to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said it endorsed Edeoga in the interest of equity, justice and fair play.

NPP 2023 Chancellor, Dr Walter Oji, who announced the endorsement on Saturday stated that the Labour Party has touched the hearts and minds of Nigerians across geopolitical zones, especially among the youths.

He said by making the choice of Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, “it is obvious that the Labour Party is now leading the new awareness and political revolution that has defied all political logics and that has catapulted the Labour Party to the enviable status of having the capacity to win in all elections come 2023.

Oji said that Edeoga has demonstrated the necessary integrity, character, good experience, ability and capacity to turn the fortunes of Enugu State around for the good of all the people of the state.

He said, “Likewise in Enugu state where the Governorship candidate was zoned to Enugu East Senatorial zone, equity, justice and fair play also demand that Barr. Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga of the Labour Party, from Enugu East/Isi Uzo Federal Constituency, emerge as the Governor of Enugu State come 2023.

“It will be recalled that while Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency produced Jim Nwobodo and Onoh as governors and Nkanu West/Nkanu East Federal Constituency produced Chimaroke Nnamani as governor, only Enugu East/Isi Uzo Federal Constituency is yet to produce a governor.

“Having considered all the candidates based on character, competence, Integrity, the candidate’s Federal Constituency, I am therefore endorsing Barr. Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga of the Labour Party for the next Governor of Enugu State come 2023, in the interest of equity, justice and fair play.

“Barr Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga of the Labour Party having demonstrated the necessary integrity, character, good experience, ability and capacity to turn the fortunes of Enugu State around for the good of all the good people of Enugu State especially the unemployed youths, the working men and women, the retirees, businessmen and women, I am calling on all the good people of Enugu State, irrespective of party affiliation to come and ensure the emergence of Barr. Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga of the Labour Party as the next Governor of Enugu State by supporting and voting for Labour Party in all the forthcoming elections,” he said.