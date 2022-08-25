From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, Peter Mbah yesterday officially received the endorsement of the traditional rulers of Enugu East Senatorial District as they handed him the traditional authority (Ofo) to empower him for the election.

The monarchs who converged at the palace of their Chairman and traditional ruler of Nike, Igwe Julius Nnaji in their numbers said the Ofo also represented Mbah’s social contract with them.

Igwe Nnaji who presented the Ofo to Mbah in the presence of other monarchs told him that it was in line with the promise they made to support any of the aspirants that emerged as the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from the zone as candidate for the election.

Igwe Nnaji noted that before the governorship primary of the PDP, there were 17 aspirants from Enugu East Senatorial zone fighting for the ticket of the PDP.

He said, “We had called them here and spoke to them on the need to allow peace to reign and not to allow their ambition create crisis in the zone since all of them are coming from the same area. They agreed and later came back to us with a memorandum to support any of them that the governor eventually chooses. We were very happy and took that letter to the governor. It was that development that helped to sharp the choice of the party.”

Stressing that the Ofo, the symbol of power was also to guide the candidate, Nnaji emphasized that it was only given to one person whom the Monarchs endorsed.

Responding, an elated Mbah, said the Ofo signified confidence, trust and honour and assured them that he would do all in his power not to disappoint the people of the state if voted in as Governor.

Assuring that he would be fair to all segments of the state in his administration if elected, Mbah said, “This is a very strong message. It is a social contract that you have signed with me now. You are sending me with the strongest voice to the Lion Building to go and perform creditably.”

He thanked the Monarchs for the honour and urged them to continue to pray for the sustained peace in the state and for a smooth transition.

This is as Mbah declared that he would be fair to all segments of the state in his administration should he be voted to power next year.