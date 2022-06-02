Youths from Enugu North Senatorial District, under the auspices of ‘Nsukka Youths for Gburugburu’, have lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to the wellbeing and development of young people in the district.

The youths also praised the governor for the manner he had carried them along in his government, stressing that in the history of the state, Enugu youths had never had the opportunity they had today in governance.

They made the commendation when a delegation of youth leaders from the six local government areas of Enugu North Senatorial District paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking during the visit, delegation leader Roy Ekwueme told the governor that the visit was to appreciate him for the peaceful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections in the state.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s wisdom and leadership approach in respect of his political decisions saying: “That is why we organised ourselves to say for everything you have done for us, we are going to come to show you solidarity and support.”

“We also thank you for the opportunity you gave to the youths who ordinarily would not have dreamt of becoming councillors, council chairmen, party candidates and even community leaders.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Some of them are here with us. You carried them along and gave them a platform.

“These are people you raised in Enugu State who never had a father that spoke for them, never had a name they were banking on. It was you that found them and gave them a name in Enugu State,” he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Ekwueme, who is also the President of Nsukka Youths General Assembly, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that youths of Nsukka Zone were resolute in their support and loyalty to him and his administration.

He stressed that they remained committed to their stance that “where you say we will go, we will go”.

Ekwueme disclosed that Nsukka youths had unanimously endorsed the governor’s senatorial candidature and were working towards his landslide victory at the polls in 2023 to represent the district in the 10th Senate.

“That is why we came as ‘Nsukka Youth for Gburugburu’ to show that we are for you; to show you that we have always been for you.

“To show you that you are the only person in Nsukka Zone that we can trust because you have shown us that you love, respect and acknowledge us”, he added.

The youth group thanked Ugwuanyi for his development strides in the state, especially his landmark projects.

He listed the projects as the ongoing projects at the permanent site of ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo Eno, aimed at providing world class healthcare services to residents of the state in the rural areas and beyond. (NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .