The immediate past 260 councillors in Enugu State have reiterated their unflinching support for Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

They acknowledged him as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not only in the state but in the entire South-East geopolitical zone.

The former councillors gave the endorsement on Friday when they paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

According to them, Ugwuanyi is a good teacher and father to all, whom they have learnt a lot from his uncommon leadership style.

They lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for teaching them quality leadership style, especially in the areas of peace and good governance.

The immediate past councillors expressed their unreserved gratitude to the governor for the opportunity he gave them to serve under his administration.

They equally appreciated him “for the peace and normalcy your administration has enthroned in the entire Enugu State”.

The former councillors thanked the governor “for the peaceful atmosphere under which Enugu State local government elections were conducted”.

Speaking on behalf of the immediate past councilors, the state coordinator of the group, Mr Walter Wisdom Ozoanya, said they called Ugwuanyi their father and good teacher “because we went to school for four years under your able and capable hand”.

“You as a professor taught us, we have gone, we have seen and we have conquered.

“Everybody here that came out from that study we went through came out with A1 distinction. We have learnt the trade and the person who taught us the trade is you.

“Your Excellency, having given us the opportunity to serve and gain experience under your administration, we hereby promise to be solidly behind you come 2023 elections in the state,” he said. (NAN)