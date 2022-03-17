From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ikeoha Campaign Organisation driving the 2023 governorship bid of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, vowed that sponsored lies, forgeries, intimidation, and procured press statements will neither distract nor deter him.

The former deputy President of the Senate has been variously attacked by motley groups since he indicated interest in the governorship of Enugu State, with many of them accusing him of wanting to disrupt the zoning arrangement in the state.

But Ekweremadu and his supporters have insisted that Enugu people never had zoning formula for the governorship.

Director General of the campaign outfit, Ogbonna Asogwa, in a statement in Enugu, alleged that huge sums of state funds were being channeled to rallies, press conferences, statements and sponsored publications, all geared towards intimidating and stopping Ekweremadu.

He cited cases of people who had been either intimidated or incarcerated in the state for associating with the ex-Deputy senate president.

“The Ikeoha Campaign Organisation has noted with dismay, but with utmost trust in God, the desperation of some elements to stop His Excellency, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, from contesting the 2023 Enugu State governorship election.

“The communiqué-for-money bribery scandal rocking the state on a non-existent zoning, all in an effort to stop Senator Ike Ekweremadu; the forgery and manipulation of minutes of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, State Caucus meeting, which took the makers over two years to produce since they boasted about.

“We unequivocally state, for avoidance of doubt, that it is not the business of the Caucus under the PDP Constitution to zone elective offices,” Asogwa stated.

However, the campaign organanisation commended the people of the state “for their determination to resist this reign of terror and undemocratic tendencies”, while reassuring that Ekweremadu remained undeterred.

Concluding they said: “In spite of all of these, we want to assure the people of Enugu State that Senator Ike Ekweremadu is not deterred in his bid to fashion out a new Enugu State that will provide water, employment, provide security for all, pay pensions and gratuities, equitably distribute democracy dividends and opportunities, ensure massive road and infrastructural development, statewide electricity coverage, youth and women empowerment, and engender good governance, including non-interference with local government funds.