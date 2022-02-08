By Fred Ezeh

The politics of 2023 has started reverberating across every length and breadth of Nigeria. From members of the various Houses of Assembly to federal lawmakers, governors to presidential hopefuls, political scheming is at its peak already.

Enugu, like other states, has its political gladiators at loggerheads over who succeeds Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi next year, when he serves out his second term in office. While advocates of zoning in the state are rooting for power shift to Enugu East, former political office holders from the Senatorial District, are opting for micro-zoning of the position of the governor within the Eastern flank of the state.

Those pushing for micro-zoning, political pundits in the state believe, are trying to bully Ugwuanyi to settle for their choice, whereas, the dynamics were different when they held sway as governor.

Zoning in the state began in 1999,when Senator Chimaroke Nnamani stepped in as govermor. In line with the agreement, Nnamani ceded power to Enugu West Senatorial District. Sullivan Chime emerged in 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). After his eight years in power and in line with the existing zoning arrangement, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka Province), succeeded Chime.

For political pundits and critical observers, this rotational arrangement has created a stable environment and every part of the state has a sense of belonging. The arrangement has further ensured that developments across the state is even and that no section is marginalised.

Chimaroke as governor, singlehandedly picked Chime to succeed him in 2007. Every political stakeholder supported him and Chime emerged without any serious opposition. The same feat was repeated in 2015, when Chime unilaterally picked Ugwuanyi to succeed him as governor. Based on the existing arrangement, the political class didn’t fume or challenge Chime.

Surprisingly, those who supported similar gestures in 2007 and 2015, are up in arms and promoting micro-zoning in Enugu East, thereby setting up the stage to challenge Governor Ugwuanyi in picking his successor.

The main proponent of zoning, Chimaroke, last week, released a statement, where he claimed that Governor Ugwuanyi will be given the option to choose his own successor.

The statement didn’t go down well with many Enugu stakeholders, who have continued to scold him. In the statement, Nnamani had stated: “We have a tradition in Enugu State politics. The governor is the leader who directs affairs. He will determine who succeeds him without compromising the electoral processes. And whoever he chooses will be our next governor.”

He added that it was the tradition for each outgoing Enugu governor to choose his successor, noting that he did so in choosing former governor, Sullivan Chime, ahead of the 2007 election, while Chime also appointed Ugwuanyi as his successor in 2015.

He therefore said it was the prerogative of Ugwuanyi to appoint his successor when he completes his term in 2023 and by which time the governorship seat would have gone round the three senatorial zones of the state.

However, Nigerians and Enugu stakeholders have been reacting, saying Nigeria was a democracy, not a monarchy.

In his reaction, a public affairs commentator, Mr. Charles Ogbu, said: “This your statement is political sycophancy taken too far. How can the governor, who is an individual choose who will govern Enugu state and you claim it is democracy?”, while Hyginus Valentine Udoka said that Enugu was bigger than the imposition of a governor on it.

Reacting also, Ejykman Anichebe said: “Complete Balderdash. This is the singular reason Enugu remains backward. So, if the governor picks his successor in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it automatically translates to being governor of Enugu State by hook or crook, even if he picks a dunce? You people are playing with God. We are watching.”

Nnaemeka Ozone in his reaction insisted that “Democracy is people’s choice, not governor’s choice.”

Ikembuchukwu Nwodo, on his part, said, “Chimaroke started all these mess. When Nigerians practice democracy, a Senator Chimaroke Nnamani is proud of a very dirty precedent, which negates everything democracy represents. It is most unfortunate.”

In his reaction, Chidiebere Nwobodo, an Abuja-based public analyst wrote: “With all due respect, you’re very wrong. Enugu people will decide their next governor not a cabal of selfish political opportunists.

“Ebeano, do not overestimate your popularity. That retrogressive culture of imposition has thrived in the state thus far, doesn’t make it right. Politics is dynamic; ours should evolve too. Ugwuanyi can only endorse his choice candidate, Enugu people have the final say on who becomes their next governor. If he wants his candidate to succeed him, he should endorse popular candidate and play the politics therein. Enugu State is not anyone’s personal fiefdom.

“With this retrogressive cum tyrannical press release, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani just reduced Enugu State – former capital of old Eastern Region to enclave of zombies being railroaded by primitive leaders.”

Chris Ani wrote: “It will be a shame if Enugu people allow an unproductive governor (to) choose his successor instead of the people. What has Ugwuanyi done in Enugu State? The only difference between your time and his time is that we don’t have those violent days. When are we going to learn in Enugu? Where is the glory days of Enugu?”

In his reaction, Eze Miracle Arinzechukwu accused Nnamani of doing disservice to democracy. He said: “You have just made a mockery of democracy here. Voters choose the governor. But you have just told us that our votes do not count”.

Meanwhile, some commentators, in their reactions, questioned the essence of the Independent National Electoral Commission if the governor would simply appoint his successor.

“For the record, a state like Ebonyi has overtaken Enugu. Let INEC give Enugu the funds budgeted for election and let us use it for something else since the governor will choose,” Basil Ujam stated.

However, whereas Nnamani’s position was greeted with an avalanche of criticism, there were also a few who supported his position.

Obiora Gabriel Odo wrote: “You nailed it. We have a tradition here in Enugu State, and we have to stick to the rules to avoid unnecessary bickering. Let us not pretend about what democracy entails. It is relative and has to accommodate all and sundry- the communists, socialists, theocracists, and all others. I therefore second this statement.”

Meanwhile, there is a growing concern among Enugu political stakeholders that Chimaroke and former governor of old Anambra state, Jim Nwobodo, may be heading for a major showdown over the choice of Ugwuanyi’s successor. It is believed that both former governors support different aspirants. They’re however united in promoting micro-zoning in Enugu East Senatorial District.

Nwobodo, like Chimaroke, recently said: “My position on Nkanu East has not changed. I am using this opportunity to reaffirm my support for Nkanu East to produce the next governor. Like I said, God is the ultimate decision maker, so my prayer is for God of justice and equity to see us through this process.”

With his repeated insistence that power shift must come to Nkanu East, stakeholders in the state are worried that Governor Ugwuanyi may be undermined in selecting a successor later in the year, when political parties will nominate their candidates for next year’s general elections.