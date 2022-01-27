From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former governor of Enugu, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said it is the prerogative of the incumbent Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to anoint his successor in office.

He said the incumbent governor producing his successor without challenges was in line with the precedent set since 1999 in the state.

In a statement in Abuja, Nnamani, who governed the state from 1999 to 2007 said: “We have a tradition in Enugu politics. The governor is the leader who directs affairs. He will determine who succeeds him without compromising the electoral processes and whomever he chooses will be our next governor.

“I have absolute loyalty and respect for my governor who is also the leader of Ebeano political family. He has demonstrated capacity and leadership. We are waiting for him to lead the way to go in 2023 and we shall follow.”

There have been discordant tones over zoning or rotation of governorship in the three senatorial zones of the state but Nnamani, who represents Enugu East district at the Senate, believes rotation is the way to go, as, according to him, the state has enjoyed political harmony on account of adherence to zoning or rotation since 1999.

After Nnamani, who is from Enugu East left in 2007, Sullivan Chime from Enugu West took over from 2007 to 2015 while the incumbent, from Enugu North came to power in 2015. He is expected to complete the cycle in 2023.

Nnamani, however, expressed excitement over the political developments in the state, noting that accomplished sons and daughters were showing interest in the politics of the state and prayed that the best among them emerges as governor in 2023.

“There is no war to be fought. We are one family, whomever emerges will be governor for all. So, those fanning the embers of war should sheathe their swords.

“No matter the machinations, conspiracies and subterfuges over the governorship primary of our party, we will have a successful transition under the leadership and guidance of our governor.”

“It is understandable that some of those who are posturing are seeking for relevance or seeking political appointments in other parties. That is the beauty of democracy.”

Assuring that he has forgiven all those who might have wronged him in the past Nnamani said: “I harbour no grudges against any one. I have no fears or concerns about anyone. That era is confined to the dustbin of history. We are moving forward as one family for greater Enugu State.”