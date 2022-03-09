From Chukwudi Anyanwu, Enugu

“Incompetence, or inexperience in leaders raises the possibility of breeding irresponsible leadership which can start to develop in other levels of government, thanks to bad oversight, poorly qualified candidates in positions, nepotism, a failure to understand proper procedure, and yes-men. And if this sort of nonsense is allowed to go on unchecked, as one expert noted, bad governance can create a “vicious cycle of corruption, poverty, and unemployment” that leads, in turn, to a rise in violence and more suffering.”

The above is contained in a press release by the leadership of Nsukka Democratic Forum (NDF). Speaking to Newsmen after their event at Nsukka, the Chairman of the Forum Hon. Nnamdi Omeje pointed out that the ugly situation in the state now does not call for piecemeal patching not to talk of pacifying any person or zone with elected positions thereby playing with the lives of millions of Enugu people simply because you want to please few greedy and selfish few individuals whose deeds brought us to where we are today.

In his words “the country is brimming with ambitious political leaders, but sadly very few matchups to the traits of good leadership. In fact, most of our present political leaders appear to be severely lacking in some of the most essential qualities of a good leader.

It’s no coincidence that the word “politician” has many negative connotations in this part of the world and our governance is in such a messy state simply because we allowed the so-called `zoning or political arrangee` to take the place of competence, and today we are all suffering from it.

But experience tells us that there is only a handful that comes near to the principles of leadership and shows strong indicators of an ideal leader and this is the type of leader we need in Enugu state come 2023 irrespective of color or zone and nobody can change it as far as we are concern because our people have suffered so much and we can’t continue like this. The situation must change now to give way for our best to lead us.

Hon. Omeje who is a strong advocate of ethical leadership and good governance queried the sensibilities of those promoting zoning in disregard to competence and wonder how long they want us to continue to remain backward or indulge in this kind of piecemeal patching which is a laborious way of making any meaningful progress. No, we can no longer continue dwelling in such archaic practices arranged by these selfish minorities which is counterproductive to the development and wellbeing of the masses, enough is enough, he said.

Also speaking, Comrade Obinna Ogah who is the secretary of the forum, said, “2023 is a decisive year for the people of Enugu state. A year to end and cement the battle between retardation and acceleration, battle between retrogressive militant groups and Progressive intellectuals.”

Comrade Ogah while answering questions from journalists made it clear that though the forum is not supporting any particular aspirant for the governorship race but he stressed that the priority of the forum now is to change the process by which our leaders emerge, because it has become imperative now than ever unless we want to continue to crawl to the comfort of these few agents of division, vowing that the forum will resist any attempt to produce our leaders at all level in the state through zoning as that has not helped us in anyway.

Comrade Ogah who is an activist of long standing stated that we cannot continue to deceive ourselves while claiming that the so-called zoning is working for us when it is doing more harm to us than any imagined good. He asked what is the essence of power if it cannot be used to advance or improve the lives of your people?

In his words “is it just about your zone or the entire people of Enugu state. For those linking zoning to the so-called peace in the state, he asked “what is the meaning of peace when poverty and starvation in the state is growing like wildfire. What is the color of peace when joblessness and frustration is driving our youths to rituals and fraudulent practices in effort to make a living? What peace are you talking about to a farmer who can no longer go to his farm because of Fulani herdsmen? What is the meaning of peace to that shoe maker or higher purchased Keke driver who survives on daily earnings when he is forced to stay in his house every Monday, seeing his family wallow in pain. Where is the leadership he asked?