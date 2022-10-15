From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Frank Nweke Jr, former Minister of Information and Enugu All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for governor, has vowed to restore trust in government if elected in 2023.

Nweke Jr, who spoke at the unveiling of his campaign manifesto, assured that he was being propelled by his interest to give service to his people.

“My sole and abiding interest in public service is to serve, work for the welfare and well-being of the citizens, transform lives and leave a meaningful legacy,” the candidate stated.

Nweke Jr said his decision to run for the office of governor of Enugu State was reached after deep personal reflection, meditation and prayer, leading to an unflinching belief that given the Chance, his team would elevate governance to become truly open, sincere, accountable, result-oriented and respectful of the public trust and mandate.

The APGA candidate said he anchored his manifesto on what he termed ‘Seven Key Thrusts for Reigniting the Coal City’.

He told the crowd of party faithful and supporters that gathered for the unveiling event at Kobb Event Centre, Enugu, that his administration would focus on leadership, governance, security and human capital development.

The former Director-General of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group also said he would seek the economic transformation of the state, environmental sustainability and infrastructure as well as technology and Innovation.

Nweke promised to harness the young population in Enugu State and provide the enabling environment for them to thrive.

“My team and I will restore trust in government and dedicate ourselves to the fundamentals – building a stable and prosperous state where every citizen is economically empowered, has access to potable water, excellent healthcare and quality education; a place where every life is secure and treated with respect and dignity,” he stated.