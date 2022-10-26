By Sunday Ani

An Enugu based legal practitioner, Mr. Julius Nnamani has described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah as the best person to occupy the Lion Building Enugu Government House, after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023 because of his competence and diversity.

He called on the people of Enugu State to vote massively for the PDP candidate, noting that his success in business as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited makes him an asset for good governance.

Nnamani made the call recently at the presidential unveiling of the offshore terminal of the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd held at Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State.

He expressed optimism in the leadership capabilities of Mbah, stressing that with a combination of his experiences as a one-time finance commissioner who received accolades from reputable organizations, he would bring a positive turn around in the governance of the state.

He urged Enugu to vote for him, warning that not voting for him means losing the asset that is in him which he has exemplified through his pragmatism in business.

Dignitaries that graced the event included President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Emir of Bichi who also doubles as the Chairman of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari among others.

Nnamani also noted that Mbah’s ability to select those who man different departments in the biggest offshore oil and gas terminal to attain optimal levels would be a great asset to him in selecting those who would equally man different ministries, agencies, and departments in Enugu State for optimal performance if voted into office in 2023.

“So, I have no doubt in my mind that with the level of what I saw today credited to him and equally what people have spoken about him, he remains an achiever any day any time both in business and in politics.

“And not only that, having had a stint in the politics of Enugu State as a onetime Commissioner of Finance, who was equally given an award for his prudent management of resources, to the extent that there was no complaint about how monetary issues were expended to different sectors of the state economy, he towers high above his opponents.

“A combination of all these with the level of education he has attained, coupled with his pragmatism in business, leaves no one in doubt that he is going to do great exploits in governance of Enugu if voted into office,” he said.

In his comment, the CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Mbah equally expressed joy to the dignitaries that graced the event including the President Buhari, who joined virtually.

He said: “Pinnacle is driven by a mantra of being a company, driven by innovation. We have always believed that the role of a business is always to seek ways to make things better for the community. Based on this, in 2011, we started work on this facility which has resulted in the ultra-modern facility which we are commissioning today.”

He added the project was carried out using some of the world’s best vendors from home and abroad to design and deliver.