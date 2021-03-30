By Sunday Ani

Former member of the House of Representatives, Anayo Edeh, has enjoined people of Enugu State to respect existing zoning arrangement.

He said for justice, equity and fairness to prevail, an indigene of Nkanu East Local Government should be supported to emerge as successor to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023.

He stressed that in 2023, the governorship seat should be rotated back to Enugu East zone where Nkanu East Local Government belongs, insisting that for equity, justice and fairness to prevail, other local government areas in the zone should give Nkanu East a chance because it has neither produced governor nor a senator.

Edeh lamented that some politicians have started making some subterranean moves to thwart the existing agreement to rotate the governorship seat among the three senatorial zones of Enugu North, Enugu East and Enugu West.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Nkanu-East, Edeh decried the deliberate exclusion of his people from major appointive and elective positions in government at all levels, saying it has impoverished them and caused so much pain on the people.

He expressed worries about the on-going political horse-trading which now involves citizens from almost all the three zones jostling for the number one position despite the existing zoning arrangement.