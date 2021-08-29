In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in a message on Friday, tagged: “Great is Thy Faithfulness”, on behalf of the government and good people of the state, thanked the Almighty God for His mercies, grace and faithfulness.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also saluted the labour of the founding fathers of the state as well as all past leaders, both the living and those of blessed memory.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s “unwavering commitment to the lofty dreams of our fore-bearers and the pursuit of a peaceful, secure, prosperous, just and equitable society where all residents will have opportunity to live, work and enjoy life”.

