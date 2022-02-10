From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Four policemen are feared dead as unknown gunmen attacked a police team around Lomalinda Estate Independent Layout in the Coal City of Enugu this afternoon.

Though information about incident is still sketchy, a source told The Sun that the unknown gunmen had kidnapped a man very close to Treasure Point along Ugwuaji Road before attacking the police.

While some said two policemen were killed, others said they were either three or four.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A source said, “The unknown gunmen kidnapped a man around that covert where they sell ties and it seems their gunshots attracted the police nearby and they tried to block them.

“We heard serious gunshots and believed they must have engaged the police in a shootout which claimed the lives of three policemen.”

The State Police authorities are yet to confirm or comment on the incident which caused apprehension in the area.