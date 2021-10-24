FordMarx Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme, has assured residents of Enugu that the problem of water supply would soon be a thing of the past.

Managing Director of the company, Engr. Clifford Nnaji, who gave this assurance while speaking on the extent of work done at the site, disclosed that the water scheme which involved the conversion of 13 industrial boreholes to solar power to ensure availability and sustainability of water reticulation to Enugu metropolis “is over 90 percent completed.”

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi took it upon itself to do the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme which had been abandoned since the tenure of former Governor Jim Nwobodo of old Anambra State.

According to the contractor, each of the rehabilitated boreholes is solar powered to address the peculiar challenges of power failure with a two-year warranty and maintenance agreement.

“We are getting more than what we expected in terms of the quality of water and soonest we will be rounding off. We had expected something about 500 cubic meters per day from a hole, but now we are getting more than double of what we expected,” Nnaji said.

