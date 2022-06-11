The ongoing South East Basketball competition on Friday reached the semifinals with four team, Enugu, Anambra, Imo and Abia, to fight it our at the semi-finals on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition that started on Wednesday will end on Saturday with the semi-final matches and the final played in the morning hour.

At the match day three, played inside the Indoor Sports Hall of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Imo narrowly lost to Abia by 43-44 and Anambra defeated Enugu by 25-24 in the morning session.

In the afternoon session, team Abia also thrashed Ebonyi 50-18, and Imo lost 30-32 to Enugu in the last match of the day.

NAN also reports that, the teams that reached the semi-finals won two and three matches each except Ebonyi who could not win a match at the group stage.

However, the semi-final stage of the competition will take center stage on Saturday morning, with Anambra battling Enugu while, Imo would square up against Abia.

The winners of the two matches will face each other to determine who becomes the champions of the the maiden edition of the championship. (NAN)

