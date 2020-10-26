The Enugu State Government has announced an adjustment on the 24-hour curfew imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the adjustment was following the hardship occasioned by the 24-hour curfew imposed in Enugu metropolis in the face of the #EndSARS protests.

Consequently, Aroh stated that the 24-hour curfew has been lifted, and “in its place, a 13-hour curfew (6pm to 7am) daily”, imposed in Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, “with effect from 6pm on Sunday (yesterday), 25thOctober, 2020 until further notice”.

This came as the principal of Queens School Enugu, Mrs. Ada Nweke, cleared the air on the allegation that COVID-19 palliatives earlier stocked in the school were still there, stating categorically that “the materials are no more in the school” as the items had been distributed by the Enugu State Government Committee on Palliatives in August, to the less privileged and vulnerable groups across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking to newsmen when she led them to inspect the school, Mrs. Nweke who disclosed that the female students have been traumatized, since the threat by hoodlums to invade the school came up, called on the security agencies in the country to come to their rescue.

The principal said that the call became necessary because “we don’t want what happened to Chibok girls to happen to these students”.

She maintained that “there are no COVID-19 palliatives in Queen School Enugu” and urged the general public to disregard such unfounded rumour.

According to the statement by the Information commissioner, “persons involved in delivery of essential services such as Health Care Workers, staff of Water Corporation, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Fire service, Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, etc, shall continue to attend to their duties”.

It disclosed that “the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command and other Security Agencies are hereby directed to ensure full compliance with this order.”